Stockbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $61.76 Million; Stock Value Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Raised Position in El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) as Valuation Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 660,570 shares traded or 62.53% up from the average. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 06/03/2018 El Pollo Loco, Inc. Expands Delivery, Partners with DoorDash; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q EPS $0.00; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR $0.68 TO $0.73; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $226.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Savings Bank holds 1,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Legal General Public Limited holds 49,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 419,899 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 130 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reliant Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 16,075 shares. 15,901 were reported by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 4,095 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited invested 4.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stifel Fincl stated it has 18,124 shares. Smith Salley And Associates owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 49,806 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 193,500 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,738 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put).

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of El Pollo Loco Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” on November 04, 2016, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of El Pollo Loco’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Introduces Handmade Chicken Taquitos in the new $5 Craveable Combos Menu – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Pinterest, Intel, Square – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.