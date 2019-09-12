Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $75.28 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Cut by $1.54 Million Its Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 61,579 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 75,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 4.65M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 1.17M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14B for 24.74 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

