Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $26.95 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Holding in General Motors (GM) by $579,013

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 483,016 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 5.88 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 0.6% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Spectrum Group accumulated 166 shares. Aperio Ltd Com reported 11,978 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 600 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stephens Ar holds 5,868 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt holds 0.74% or 185,150 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 265,298 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset Mgmt One invested in 0% or 3,016 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership reported 17,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 8,559 were accumulated by Da Davidson And.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.