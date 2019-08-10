Stockbridge Partners Decreased Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Market Valuation Rose; Foundry Partners Decreased Its Position in Ceco Environmental (CECE) as Market Valuation Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental (CECE) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 264,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The institutional investor held 490,960 shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 755,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 105,649 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,500 are held by Garrison Bradford And Assocs. Barbara Oil owns 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,200 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1,509 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 13,700 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Glob Endowment LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tygh Mngmt owns 29,646 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 4,065 shares stake. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 104,047 shares. Fincl Bank holds 1,213 shares. Lyon Street stated it has 1.51% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Franklin Inc, California-based fund reported 957,395 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.85% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tompkins Financial reported 214 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $165.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares were bought by Liner David B.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,500 shares to 650,400 shares, valued at $35.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 36,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).