Stockbridge Partners Cut Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $61.76 Million; Victory Capital Management Has Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $2.47 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 18,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 56,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 144,344 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $146.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings.