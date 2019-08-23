Stockbridge Partners Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.64 Million; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 947,626 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability reported 6,968 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 16,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 2,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Secor Cap LP stated it has 17,065 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,006 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested in 0.04% or 364,348 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated invested in 13,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 209,642 shares. 300,382 were accumulated by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office has 28 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 27,408 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 9,082 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 275,918 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 113,715 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants holds 1.5% or 2,996 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,004 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 93,384 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 269,223 shares stake. Iron Fincl Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 749 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 129,771 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 3,595 shares. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 439 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors holds 1.43% or 10,031 shares. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Ltd invested 12.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).