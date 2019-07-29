Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Stake by $308,286 as Share Price Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, down from 12,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 131,345 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $35.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1908. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,671 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc reported 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Capital Fund Mngmt reported 16,010 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 485 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Com. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arbor Advsr Llc holds 0.08% or 2,635 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 41,472 shares. Tdam Usa holds 14,296 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 131 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 450 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.35% or 367,603 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt, Maine-based fund reported 2,480 shares. 4,392 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Lc. Moreover, Adirondack Communication has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,138 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was sold by Creed Greg. The insider Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3,129 shares to 59,524 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.