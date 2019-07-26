Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holding; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined While Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (BMY) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 21,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 189,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 19.00 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 409.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 18.63 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 2.23M shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 413,162 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Freestone Cap Lc, Washington-based fund reported 54,573 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Llc holds 1.53% or 4.58 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability accumulated 32,141 shares. Central National Bank & accumulated 288 shares. Ycg Ltd has invested 4.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Addenda Cap owns 121,540 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 57,991 shares. Lynch Associates In holds 1.97% or 123,225 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.40 million shares to 59.51M shares, valued at $6.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,171 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 105,621 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 84,488 shares. 86,547 were reported by Salem Counselors. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,800 were reported by Ionic Limited Co. Guardian Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,139 were reported by Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability. Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Samlyn Ltd, New York-based fund reported 367,252 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Decatur Cap Mngmt reported 1.38% stake. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.23% or 3.72M shares. Adage Gp Limited Company reported 851,920 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers confident with on-time OK of Celgene deal in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.