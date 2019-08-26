Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Stryker (SYK) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder First Long Island Investors Lifted Its Holding by $2.28 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 47,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 317,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 270,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 62,208 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 58,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.14. About 567,004 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares to 154,946 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru National Bank & Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 633,551 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 12,745 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 7,791 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 30,813 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 1.73M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mondrian Invest Partners invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 144,520 are owned by Capital Fund Mngmt. Culbertson A N & stated it has 1.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Synovus Financial reported 106,320 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 0.25% or 1.55 million shares. Legacy Ptnrs reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 14.59M shares or 6.04% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,172 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Com stated it has 1,320 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 532 shares. Chevy Chase reported 264,968 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Huntington Bank reported 0.54% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 54,941 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1,988 were accumulated by Brookstone Mgmt. Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 35 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 196,638 shares. 7,110 are held by Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com. Fire Gru Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.17% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,648 shares. 106,430 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Verity And Verity Limited Com accumulated 2,195 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.