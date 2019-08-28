Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $538,080 as Valuation Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 534,988 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94M, down from 541,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 2.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 167,819 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, up from 164,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 9.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares to 18,949 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 139,368 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 36,193 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B owns 33,295 shares. Callan Capital Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,032 shares. First Foundation reported 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adage Prtn Grp Ltd reported 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iron Financial Lc reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,362 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 357 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 415,554 shares. Us State Bank De holds 3.43M shares. Wright Serv has 52,928 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc owns 183,362 shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 288.76M shares or 2.45% of all its holdings.

