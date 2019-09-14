Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Walmart (WMT) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 106,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 102,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 375,684 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 202,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 323,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.75M, down from 525,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Expect to Maintain Strong Credit Profile; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 50,885 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 5,257 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 13,825 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,948 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 201,848 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sequoia Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,183 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.34% or 1.24 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 2,431 shares. 14,485 were reported by Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca). 19,001 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Strs Ohio holds 0.4% or 814,616 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 500,726 shares to 868,110 shares, valued at $75.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 321,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Com stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lakeview Cap Partners Llc reported 2,111 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.02% or 2,869 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 64,162 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sirios Management LP has 0.63% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 86,514 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sterling Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cwm invested in 0% or 1,224 shares. 69,052 were accumulated by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 234,400 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.01% or 4,189 shares. 336,515 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Everence Capital Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,498 shares. Ledyard State Bank invested in 7,192 shares or 0.11% of the stock.