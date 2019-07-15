Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $608,304; Valuation Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $762,846 as Shares Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 18,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 278,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.52M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 12/04/2018 – GSK signs strategic agreement to transfer rare disease gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – STUDY MET ITS TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 08/03/2018 – GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co analyzed 1,748 shares as the company's stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $354.82. About 314,420 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.79 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 554,800 shares or 0.66% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 57 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Buckingham Cap Management has 6,658 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Lc reported 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 7,939 shares. Natl Invest Serv Wi holds 1.7% or 4,444 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 7,164 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 33,028 shares. Ithaka Lc stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 3,129 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 94,106 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,470 shares to 255,218 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,322 shares to 154,979 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.61B for 15.74 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.