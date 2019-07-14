Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $741,508; United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Declined While Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.11 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,208 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 58,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52M shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 12.50M shares to 24.00 million shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares to 14,912 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,649 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

