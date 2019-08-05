Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered By $9.38 Million Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Position; Twin Securities Has Decreased Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Stake

Twin Securities Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) stake by 95.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Twin Securities Inc holds 27,300 shares with $1.47 million value, down from 563,800 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp (Put) now has $71.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 45.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 213,955 shares with $11.29M value, down from 394,350 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $26.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 920,733 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 36.73% above currents $55.71 stock price. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 0.08% or 44,971 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 22,970 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline Trust Communication holds 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 31,019 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 25,520 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 174,105 shares. Stanley has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,967 shares. 3,939 are owned by Chase Investment Counsel. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa), New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 23,812 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca invested in 4.04% or 248,797 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 6,160 shares. Twin stated it has 536,407 shares or 15.36% of all its holdings.

