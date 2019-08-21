Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Raised by $566,349 as Stock Declined; Strategic Advisors Upped Its Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Holding by $495,000 as Stock Value Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 1.50M shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 03/04/2018 – Aegon’s Group Solvency Ratio Is Expected to Improve by About 4%-Points as Result of Transaction; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 59,524 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 56,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares to 27,319 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,665 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,702 shares stake. Schroder Gru owns 2,308 shares. M Holdg Securities holds 0.07% or 1,718 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 30,595 shares. Overbrook Management stated it has 22,392 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Field & Main Commercial Bank accumulated 50 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2,393 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 667 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hendershot owns 944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.49% or 17,688 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Violich Mngmt has invested 0.55% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 154,606 shares to 32,741 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.