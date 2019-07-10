Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST); Sound Shore Management Has Lifted Its Position in Eqt (EQT) by $2.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 54,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.40M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01 million, up from 5.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 5.11M shares traded or 30.14% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tsingshan, partners face cost hike at Indonesia battery chemicals plant – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is College Worth the Cost? 40% Say No. – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku and Amazon Are Battling Over the Low-Cost Smart TV Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ABB pays $470 million to offload solar business – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Betting on Viper Energy Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 419,521 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Company invested in 1,373 shares. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.15% or 2,427 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 1,532 shares. Harvest Capital Management Inc holds 0.16% or 2,100 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Montgomery Invest Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 182,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,270 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.78% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.93M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 377,451 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of stock. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “EQT Corporation (EQT) Shareholder Rice Team Says Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote for All of its Nominees – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Barbuto & Johansson, PA reminds MOMO, EROS, EQT and FRED Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rice brothers win votes to take control of EQT board – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, LTHM, TUSK and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Qs Investors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 23,407 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 21,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Blackrock owns 24.19M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp holds 158,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 173,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Century Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 87,486 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 390,315 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 873,404 shares.