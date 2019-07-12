Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.85 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Raised Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $994,680

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 456,917 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – ON MAY 7, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH l. CHENAULT TO REPLACE SUSAN D. DESMOND-HELLMANN ON AUDIT COMMITTEE; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDING ‘TODAY IN’ TO 25 NEW U.S. CITIES; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 6,974 shares to 80,098 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of stock. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.