Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Shorts at Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Raised By 247.5%

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) had an increase of 247.5% in short interest. DMAC’s SI was 69,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 247.5% from 20,000 shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s short sellers to cover DMAC’s short positions. The SI to Diamedica Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.78%. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 25,054 shares traded. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 1,838 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 56,615 shares with $13.71 million value, up from 54,777 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $128.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company has market cap of $36.26 million. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 123,755 shares to 13,929 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,748 shares and now owns 2,649 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -10.57% below currents $292.05 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $261 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $280 target. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25600 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11.

