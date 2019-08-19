Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding; Shorts at Colfax (CFX) Raised By 1.99%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 45.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 213,955 shares with $11.29M value, down from 394,350 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $27.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) had an increase of 1.99% in short interest. CFX’s SI was 16.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.99% from 15.74M shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 10 days are for Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s short sellers to cover CFX’s short positions. The SI to Colfax Corporation’s float is 19.16%. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.03M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,201 shares to 40,410 valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 90,872 shares and now owns 113,824 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 26.99% above currents $26.38 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Longbow. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.