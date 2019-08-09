Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Waste Management (WM) Holding by $8.28 Million; Share Price Rose; Profund Advisors Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Cut by $766,837 as Market Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 659.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 80,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 92,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 12,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 114,345 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,239 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 38,128 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 47,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 134,132 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cullinan Assocs stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Twin Management has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 14,955 shares. 13,455 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Willis Investment Counsel reported 244,500 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 9,527 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). American Century reported 140,391 shares. Indiana Trust And Mgmt Co owns 5,926 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 882,125 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 83,431 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 19,012 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $599.94M for 18.57 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,146 shares to 65,327 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 10,529 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Llc holds 3,162 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 31.19 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.76M shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 312,396 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 3,479 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Twin Cap Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bangor National Bank holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,946 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,641 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.37% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 11,860 shares. Gradient Ltd holds 63 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Envestnet Asset owns 185,249 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

