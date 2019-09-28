Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $7.43 Million; Share Price Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 137,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 46,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 183,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 6,681 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blackrock invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 8,552 shares. Conning holds 0.04% or 22,017 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Hodges Capital owns 14,657 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 17,206 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 60,499 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. & Management has 2,445 shares. Covington Cap holds 40,050 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 359,958 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,961 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 93,533 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 14,577 shares to 94,675 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 13,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kirkland Lake Gold: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MAV And MHI – When Too Good To Be True Is Just That – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2015.