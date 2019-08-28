Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Position by $566,349 as Stock Price Declined; Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $11.53 Million as Stock Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 59,524 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 56,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 1.73M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $266.21. About 1.11 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 200,496 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.03% or 11,846 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. West Oak Ltd invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Invesco Limited holds 1.01 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 509,197 shares. White Elm Llc has invested 4.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seabridge Advsrs Lc holds 665 shares. Moreover, Allen Limited Liability Co has 1.59% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aperio Group Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Waddell & Reed Finance Inc has 0.42% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 686,006 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 167,820 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.55% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $17.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,753 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.09% or 128,946 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn LP has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,472 shares. Schroder Inv Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company reported 275,194 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mackenzie has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.24% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,518 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 69,397 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 15,031 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 0.41% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,405 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 60 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 103,076 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.