Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose; Robert Half International (RHI) Share Value Declined While First Foundation Advisors Boosted Position by $1.86 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 378.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 32,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 41,312 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 8,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 22,665 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 112,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.36 million, up from 110,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.64. About 220,724 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 862,753 shares to 350,431 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,564 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 16,897 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.09% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 0% or 1,559 shares. Jane Street Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Allstate holds 0.03% or 25,861 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc holds 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 104,814 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 1,295 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 346,942 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 192,833 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 202,434 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 1,132 shares. Argent Management Lc holds 1.45% or 668,895 shares in its portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14,425 shares to 40,984 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

