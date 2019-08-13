Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.85 Million as Share Value Rose; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $32.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44 million, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 540,616 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 7.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EU Tech Tax Faces Tricky Path as Leaders Warn Facebook on Data; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share.

