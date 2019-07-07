Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed By $689,935 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) latest ratings:

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 63.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 16,045 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 9,360 shares with $408,000 value, down from 25,405 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $54.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 2.30M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Le Peuch Olivier, worth $660,000.