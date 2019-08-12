Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Rpm International (RPM) Stake; Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NIU) Sellers Increased By 23.1% Their Shorts

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Rpm International Inc (RPM) stake by 82.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as Rpm International Inc (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 32,741 shares with $1.90M value, down from 187,347 last quarter. Rpm International Inc now has $8.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,989 shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NIU) had an increase of 23.1% in short interest. NIU’s SI was 139,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.1% from 113,400 shares previously. With 227,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NIU)’s short sellers to cover NIU’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 230,366 shares traded. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $604.36 million. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

More notable recent Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Niu Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Niu Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Niu Technologies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Welcomes Niu Technologies (Nasdaq: NIU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 0.16% above currents $68.39 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,572 shares to 167,819 valued at $31.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IWM) stake by 5,697 shares and now owns 137,718 shares. Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.