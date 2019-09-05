Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $10.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Decreased Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 395.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 90,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 113,824 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 22,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $29.53 during the last trading session, reaching $706.45. About 29,533 shares traded or 132.36% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.3% or 24,056 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 101,746 shares. 2,920 are owned by Annex Advisory Limited Liability. Zuckerman Gp Limited holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,409 shares. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 4,925 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gru reported 6,387 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Smead Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3.83% or 679,755 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,053 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca, California-based fund reported 7.11M shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,231 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 31,201 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.58M shares. Live Your Vision Llc reported 1,091 shares stake. 17,490 were accumulated by Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne reported 46,896 shares. 3,795 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Newfocus Finance Group Ltd Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cambrian Cap LP owns 6.14% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,550 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 6,660 shares. Lagoda Inv Management Lp reported 8,437 shares or 8.3% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.12% or 2,300 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation owns 10,589 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com invested in 925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1,225 were reported by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 104 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.83 million activity. Shares for $5,702 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Monday, April 8.

