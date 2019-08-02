Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $566,349; Market Valuation Declined; As Lee Enterprises Com (LEE) Share Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (LEE) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 381,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The institutional investor held 767,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 6,204 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 59,524 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 56,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 312,127 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares to 18,949 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,955 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Salem Incorporated has invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 33,715 shares. Everence Capital invested in 8,818 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 35,171 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 27,233 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amp Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 108,854 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 2,346 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 20,428 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.19% or 1.21M shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 2,446 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Com holds 1,320 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 2,634 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,175 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160.