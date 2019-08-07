Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Boosted Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.08 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Holding Held by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 102,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 91,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 70,678 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 28,059 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt holds 146,276 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 126,894 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd. Schmidt P J has 0.95% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 41,862 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,232 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 46,760 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jane Street Limited Liability owns 97,142 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.50 million shares. Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,471 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca, California-based fund reported 5.80 million shares. Sirios Mgmt LP holds 1.95% or 305,245 shares. Somerset Tru Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,577 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 2,505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 6.37 million shares. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 40 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 79,734 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 14,445 shares. 14,390 were reported by Noesis Capital Mangement. 29,350 are held by Narwhal Cap. Novare Mngmt Llc holds 96,600 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 221,758 are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Blackhill Capital Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.04% or 134,173 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 22,598 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,280 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Management reported 6,753 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 280 shares.