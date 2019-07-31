Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Rpm International (RPM) Trimmed by $8.97 Million as Share Value Declined; Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Decreased Position by $369,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,340 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 53,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 552,606 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 149,547 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 809,368 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Chevy Chase Holdg accumulated 8,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zweig holds 0.5% or 77,812 shares. 3.26 million are owned by Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.82% or 1.22M shares. Cwm Ltd holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma accumulated 97,371 shares. Natixis reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Brown Advisory has 9,318 shares. City Hldgs Comm owns 1,105 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has 3,515 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,278 shares to 102,157 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RPM Reports Results for Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded at Citi, seeing weakness in all three major chains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05B for 7.37 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.