Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake as Shares Declined; Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Mid (MAA) Position by $877,617 as Stock Value Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $129.89. About 328,458 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 137,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 46,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 183,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 5.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Victory has 1,768 shares. Park Avenue Lc invested in 0.16% or 11,944 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt invested in 10,070 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 36,336 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 94,632 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Amica Mutual Ins Communication stated it has 15,298 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 90,483 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 18,565 shares to 35,356 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 14,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,889 shares to 106,046 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 126,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.