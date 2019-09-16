Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position By $341,228; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Sentiment Is 1.55

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 101 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 65 sold and reduced stock positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The funds in our database reported: 115.07 million shares, up from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lattice Semiconductor Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 37.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 24.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co analyzed 3,709 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)'s stock declined 3.33%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 11,203 shares with $1.04M value, down from 14,912 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 1.71 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.86M for 43.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 174.42 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for 2.14 million shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 86,932 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Investments Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 441,156 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Ishares (EFA) stake by 4,750 shares to 424,481 valued at $27.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 13,592 shares and now owns 106,172 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50's average target is 3.15% above currents $98.4 stock price. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, June 24 with "Buy". Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with "Hold" rating.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.