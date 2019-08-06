Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increased By $364,572 Its Visa (V) Position; Last Week W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Analysts

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 2,337 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 160,351 shares with $25.05M value, up from 158,014 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $382.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. See W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $258.0000 New Target: $276.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $291.0000 295.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $312.0000 291.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $260 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $273.0000 258.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $320.0000 310.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $309 New Target: $316 Maintain

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $268.83. About 547,108 shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 124,948 shares to 14,912 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) stake by 154,606 shares and now owns 32,741 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

