Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Laffer Investments Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Stake By $16.60 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 3,572 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 167,819 shares with $31.88 million value, up from 164,247 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $203.38. About 11.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Laffer Investments increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 289 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Laffer Investments holds 11,100 shares with $637.47 million value, up from 10,811 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 3.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 14,856 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Capital has 0.95% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lafayette Inc reported 8,957 shares. Raymond James & reported 0.32% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,135 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 20,601 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc accumulated 0.42% or 22,021 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,025 shares. Bouchey Financial Group invested in 6,689 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated owns 8,000 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.12% or 1,200 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested in 52,950 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,947 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.89% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 19,833 were reported by Cortland Assocs Mo.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y also bought $70,448 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Monday, February 25.

Laffer Investments decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 90 shares to 23,725 valued at $4.51B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Int Corp stake by 147 shares and now owns 3,278 shares. United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 22.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 30. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cascend Securities. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $180 target. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 15,207 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 41,422 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Old Bancorp In has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 148,425 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 712,286 shares. Cim Lc invested in 54,664 shares. Intact Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares. State Street owns 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190.65 million shares. Blue Capital holds 9.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 94,364 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,757 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv owns 25,724 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,574 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Holderness holds 3.01% or 33,051 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,419 shares.