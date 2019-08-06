Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $689,935; Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Shorts Increased By 8.82%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 63.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 16,045 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 9,360 shares with $408,000 value, down from 25,405 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.78B valuation. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 10.57M shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. KALV’s SI was 752,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 691,700 shares previously. With 180,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s short sellers to cover KALV’s short positions. The SI to Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.25%. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 70,604 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $269.35 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.

Among 2 analysts covering KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has $35 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33’s average target is 113.04% above currents $15.49 stock price. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

