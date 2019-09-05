Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed By $4.73 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) SI Increased By 8.57%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) had an increase of 8.57% in short interest. HARP’s SI was 119,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.57% from 109,700 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s short sellers to cover HARP’s short positions. The SI to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.41%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 23,658 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 21.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 9,600 shares with $17.10 million value, down from 12,259 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $890.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 7,335 shares to 265,725 valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,337 shares and now owns 160,351 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 23.62% above currents $1800.62 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Cap has 5,590 shares. North Star Investment Management owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,145 shares. Hills State Bank & Tru Com stated it has 874 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 3,330 are owned by Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,890 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life owns 12,397 shares. Wills Financial Inc has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline invested in 1.55% or 5,827 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173,454 shares. Monetta Fincl Services has 5,700 shares for 7.31% of their portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 23,590 shares. American Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 631 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Grp has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $356.19 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

