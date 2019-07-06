Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Boosted Caterpillar (CAT) Position By $8.48 Million; Exelixis Has 1.89 Sentiment

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 183 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 97 decreased and sold their stock positions in Exelixis Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 231.52 million shares, up from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelixis Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 65 Increased: 121 New Position: 62.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 2765.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 62,833 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 65,105 shares with $8.82M value, up from 2,272 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $77.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.54M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 49.79 million shares. 3,055 are held by Thomasville Bancorporation. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 13,449 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Toth Advisory owns 3,439 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue has 3,193 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Asset Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 269,843 shares. 687,107 were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Montag A Assocs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.08% or 5,964 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 3,663 shares. Moreover, American Tru Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Advisor Group accumulated 66,014 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 890 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. Citigroup maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 67.36% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. for 15.09 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 2.84 million shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.7% invested in the company for 259,395 shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 417,957 shares.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $74.92 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

