Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake by $839,088 as Stock Rose; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position Held by Waterstone Capital Management Lp

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 23,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 977,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 7,545 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 46,246 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 4,585 shares to 36,489 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Rech And Mgmt Company owns 64,525 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Citigroup reported 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 26,491 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has 302,875 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 21,425 shares. Northern owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 303,382 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp accumulated 16,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. 24,303 were reported by Invesco Limited. Renaissance Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc holds 15,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 0.06% stake.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 39 buys, and 0 sales for $121,109 activity. Bickel Paul J III bought $4,019 worth of stock or 117 shares. Herde Carl G had bought 61 shares worth $2,109 on Friday, June 21. Heitzman Donna L bought $4,019 worth of stock or 117 shares. $2,409 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. Shares for $4,019 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Tuesday, April 30. Schutte John bought $3,107 worth of stock or 86 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,385 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Comm holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 31,100 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 10,820 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 2.36M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 166,539 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 129,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 60,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment Management Corp reported 87,700 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 192,594 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.68% or 1.65 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Lc invested 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.