Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $608,304 as Share Price Rose; Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holding Held by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 672,045 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53M shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,380 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Invest Management Corporation holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,663 shares. Troy Asset Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Front Barnett Associate Limited reported 4,327 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 519 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Trust Com holds 0.26% or 36,685 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 137,638 shares. Capital Limited Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 887 shares. Iowa Savings Bank accumulated 65,154 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 17,653 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,280 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 13.72M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,600 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 97,787 shares. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 68,967 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.14% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). British Columbia Investment has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). American Intll holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 26,033 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com holds 12,553 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co holds 0.09% or 6,629 shares. Riverhead Ltd Co accumulated 5,727 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt has 796 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 9,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 105,010 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.76% stake. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 26,523 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.