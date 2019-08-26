Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Has Lifted by $374,352; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 96,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 94,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $195.02. About 617,313 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 61,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 54,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 3.65 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON

