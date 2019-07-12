Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position By $16.34 Million; Continental Resources Has 1 Sentiment

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 89.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 13,929 shares with $1.85M value, down from 137,684 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.19. About 457,772 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 136 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 136 reduced and sold their stakes in Continental Resources Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 72.35 million shares, down from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Continental Resources Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 98 Increased: 86 New Position: 50.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics has $135 highest and $106 lowest target. $121.60’s average target is -19.57% below currents $151.19 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $182.14M for 34.05 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. for 96,050 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.77 million shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 5.14% invested in the company for 49,415 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 63,702 shares.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.44 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.