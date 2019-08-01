Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Cna Financial Has Decreased Mednax (MD) Holding by $666,441

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 36,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 60,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 135,315 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $22.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.96. About 1.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,904 shares to 110,819 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 62,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.32 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

