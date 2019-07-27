Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increased By $374,352 Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Position; Bsquare (BSQR) Has 0 Sentiment

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced stock positions in Bsquare Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bsquare Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 2,127 shares as Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 96,428 shares with $16.97M value, up from 94,301 last quarter. Accenture Plc Cl A now has $125.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 21,563 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has declined 60.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BSQUARE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSQR); 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – KEVIN WALSH APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT SAYS HAVE & MAY IN FUTURE, ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BSQUARE’S BOARD ABOUT POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHER ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT REPORTS 7 PCT STAKE IN BSQUARE CORP AS ON MAY 18 – SEC FILING

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.15 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

