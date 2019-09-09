Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Position in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose; Brave Asset Management Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Lowered by $311,000

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 160,351 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 158,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 2.48M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares to 83,856 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 271,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $866.61M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank owns 123,260 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank Tru, Florida-based fund reported 10,511 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 247,420 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 128,369 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Towercrest Cap Management has 2.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 164,405 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 15,168 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group accumulated 257,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has 234,304 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 865,011 shares. Westpac Bk has 96,715 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,700 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,404 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers owns 2,093 shares. Triple Frond Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 607,300 shares or 10.96% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 38,629 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 143,339 shares. 6,637 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Highstreet Asset reported 25,012 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirador Ptnrs Lp reported 13,723 shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.26 million shares. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru accumulated 2,033 shares. 4,148 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc. Baillie Gifford invested 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nomura Inc holds 39,687 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 24,961 shares or 2% of their US portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.