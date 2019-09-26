Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $868,979 as Share Price Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Holding in Wd (WDFC) by $339,700 as Share Value Rose

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286,000, down from 3,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $184.81. About 13,923 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 5,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 17,884 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 22,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 382,179 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 36.67 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 416,341 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com reported 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 4,605 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 2,594 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 619,003 shares. 5,041 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada Inc. Redwood Ltd Liability reported 0.8% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 24,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,840 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 1,396 shares. Federated Pa has 0.06% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 11,580 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 99,461 shares to 195,459 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,666 shares to 56,055 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 126,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,371 are owned by Caprock Gp. Private Ocean, California-based fund reported 2,093 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust invested in 7,500 shares or 1.5% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.08% or 6,700 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 7,097 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,865 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 50,584 were reported by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co. Timber Creek Management Ltd has 1.65% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,790 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Management LP reported 1,209 shares. Rockland reported 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 8,488 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management holds 2,695 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

