Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holds Position in Waste Management (WM); Bluemar Capital Management Maintains Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 13,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 106,172 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25 million, up from 92,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 79,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 68,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares to 112,202 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,291 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.51% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,879 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,984 shares. Ipswich Invest Communication stated it has 9,302 shares. 31,200 were accumulated by Chase Investment Counsel Corp. Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Llc reported 2,800 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford Fin Service invested in 0.32% or 7,531 shares. Fagan Associates Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.13% or 145,747 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 112,339 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Duncker Streett Comm Incorporated reported 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 69,933 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

