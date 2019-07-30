Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $4.73 Million; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding Has Raised by Origin Asset Management Llp

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $241.1. About 787,792 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1900.35. About 2.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares to 137,718 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (NYSE:BMY) by 21,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.77 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,800 shares to 327,100 shares, valued at $38.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.