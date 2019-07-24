Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $3.57 Million; Bb&T Has Increased Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $1.45 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 115,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 515,815 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 400,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 33.71M shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 8,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,913 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $176.46. About 1.90 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

