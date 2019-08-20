Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Stock Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raised Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Holding by $1.13 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 9,360 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 6.12M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 924,435 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,400 shares to 24,450 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens First Principles Invest reported 16 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation reported 1.27 million shares. Crawford Counsel Inc owns 15,079 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,453 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Group One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32,734 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.21% or 106,069 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 182,713 shares. Independent Investors has invested 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heartland Advsr holds 202,885 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 78,470 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 115,731 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 20.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Glenmede Com Na has 707,979 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 20,311 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 0.27% or 475,326 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.71% or 221,135 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd accumulated 34,337 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 82,268 shares. Dt Inv Prtn Limited Com reported 0.58% stake. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has 0.1% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.64% or 391,000 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus owns 1,356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc owns 23,891 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 3,171 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 4,045 shares stake.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI) by 105,660 shares to 63,250 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 111,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,549 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM).