Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Continues to Hold Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); As Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Market Value Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 203.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 24,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 11,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 191,368 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 203,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares to 9,360 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,949 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) CEO Bill Carstanjen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs +3% after Telsey beats down Illinois fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Sei Investments holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 5,665 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 79,925 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership owns 147,622 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Commerce reported 24,450 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Fincl Service Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Voya Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 37,352 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 3,507 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). J Goldman & Lp has 62,818 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 49,586 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,667 shares to 915,806 shares, valued at $125.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY).